1SP Agency acquires Renaissance PR for "superagency" status

1SP Agency has officially announced its acquisition of communications agency and multi-award winner Renaissance PR, known for its KPI-driven strategies and campaigns with Skybound, Curve Digital and others.

Headed by former Ubisoft senior UK PR manager Stefano Petrullo, Renaissance PR is a UK-based company and will now be joining the German agency, strengthening 1SP’s international position and bolstering its capabilities in the public relations landscape.

With 1SP’s mission to become "the largest international superagency for gaming, consumer electronics and technology", the deal makes complete sense.

Joining the team

Renaissance PR was founded in 2015 as a solo enterprise and has since expanded into a global agency working with TiMi Studio, Level Infinite, Koei Tecmo and many other big gaming names. Now the 10th company under 1SP’s umbrella, Renaissance brings the total workforce of the combined group to over 300.

"By joining forces with Renaissance PR, we aim to strengthen our position as a comprehensive provider of top-notch communications services, offering clients a wider array of expertise and an even more extensive reach," said 1SP Agency founder and CEO Torsten Oppermann.

"This addition marks a significant step in our journey of international growth. With over 300 talented individuals in our group and the capability to run campaigns in more than 29 languages, our reach and impact are truly global."

Petrullo added: "We're excited to join the 1SP family, whose dedication to excellence mirrors our values of accessibility, transparency, and accuracy. This partnership enhances our global reach and combines our strengths, forming an unmatched force in communication and marketing services.

"It's a moment of going full circle for us - from our humble beginnings to now being part of a bigger family of experts. This acquisition symbolises our dedication to providing our clients with the best-in-class services and reinforces our commitment to continuous innovation and growth while being agile in our day-to-day operations."

He also took to LinkedIn to further reflect on how far Renaissance PR has come, sharing: "Everything we've accomplished, we've done with passion and a genuine care for our work… It's almost poetic that the same space where I started dreaming is now the place where I've sealed (completely by coincidence) the deal that's propelled Renaissance to become part of one of the largest agencies in Europe."

