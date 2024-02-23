Netflix’s VP of external games Leanne Loombe to speak at PGC San Francisco

We’re delighted to announce that Netflix’s VP of External Games Leanne Loombe will join our roster of 70+ speakers at Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco next month.

A lot of companies in the games industry and beyond have been making great efforts to improve diversity and inclusivity within their businesses, while others have been pulling back investment on those schemes. This roundtable explores whether the games industry is putting their money where their mouth is and what you should be doing to actually make a difference.

Star speaker

Loombe started making games over 18 years ago in the UK, working on titles such as Scrabble, Risk, and Magic the Gathering.

After working for a third-party publishing division in Japan for a couple of years, she returned to the UK and joined Electronic Arts as senior producer. It was here that Loombe married her love for cars and games by heading up multiple Need for Speed titles, including leading the transition to a community-run live service.

She then went on to create and head up Riot Forge - the external publishing division of Riot Games, making a variety of League of Legends story games.

Loombe is currently at Netflix heading up external games and helping to change the way we play games through Netflix.

She is a passionate ambassador for Women In Games and focuses on encouraging women to join the industry and creating diversity in teams through mentorship, panels, and events.

