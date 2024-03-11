News

Balancy raises $700K to transform game monetization and liveOps

Balancy has partnered with more than 100 games since it was established in 2022

By Staff Writer

Gaming software Balancy has raised $700,000 from game industry veterans to grow its SaaS platform as it aims to transform how game studios run and monetise live games.

Balancy has partnered with more than 100 games since it was established in 2022, allowing players to engage with game events and other offers.

The platform's founders, Pavel Ignatov (left in our picture), Andrei Apanasik (right), and Julia Iljuk, are all Y Combinator W16 alumni with nearly 30 years of combined gaming industry experience. Their insider knowledge strengthens Balancy's platform, helping small and mid-size studios optimize LiveOps and monetization strategies.

CEO Ignatov says, “We aim to empower promising midsize and smaller studios to navigate the competition amid a challenging market and the highest CPI (Cost per Install) numbers in mobile history."

An ambitious roadmap

“Investor support propels us toward ambitious roadmap milestones, including innovative ML/AI monetization solutions and expanding the technology across various engines beyond Unity," he adds.

Balancy's current funding round has attracted interest from key industry figures including Max Kamenkou (CEO & founder of Splitmetrics), Radostin Petrov (founder of Zariba Group and Casualino), Sergei Kovalenko (CEO & founder of Vention and Braavo Capital), and Seth Sivak, former VP of development at World of Warcraft.

The round is expected to close soon, with the company seeking a lead investor. As Balancy aims to help small and mid-size gaming studios optimize their LiveOps and monetization strategies, the funding will help boost its efforts.

 


