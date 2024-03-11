Epic Story Interactive transitions to Nightmarket Games

Epic Story Interactive has rebranded to Nightmarket Games with a new logo, and website and has made enhancements to all external communications.

This rebrand represents a shift in identity as the company aims to forge a more distinctive brand presence within its games. Simultaneously, it serves to reassure stakeholders that the core team and ownership remain unchanged.

The team's Vancouver origins inspired the selection of a new game, drawing on cherished memories of the city's night markets. Nightmarket Games now aims to capture and recreate the spirit of exploration, excitement, and enjoyment found in these markets within their games.

A pivotal milestone

Ken Faier, co-founder and CEO of Nightmarket Games says, “This rebranding marks a pivotal milestone in our journey, symbolizing not just our growth but our evolution into a studio that aims to dream bigger and challenge the conventional boundaries of storytelling and game design.

“Nightmarket Games stands for our commitment to creating worlds where our players are the heroes, offering adventures as diverse and dynamic as our community itself. Our new identity is a testament to our dedication to excellence and innovation in every game we create," he adds.

Dennis Leong, COO of Nightmarket Games also shared his enthusiasm for the future as he believes that the rebranding reflects the company's ambition to create immersive gaming experiences. Adding that the studio is dedicated to exploring new possibilities and connecting players through shared adventures.

The rebranding of Nightmarket Games signifies more than just a mere name change; the company says it symbolizes a reaffirmation of its dedication to vision, team, and community.

We caught up with chief operating officer Dennis Leong and chief creative officer Chad Greenway, both of whom are also co-founders of the company to find out more here.