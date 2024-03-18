Open World launches Game Dev Division for market strategies and support

Talent management and marketing firm Loaded, and its gaming-focused branch, Open World, has unveiled a new Game Dev division that's dedicated to offering game developers marketing strategies and support to help them effectively showcase their games to the industry's most influential figures.

Open World has also formed partnerships with game studios like Phoenix Labs, Scopely, and EA, as it intends to engage with additional partners over the year.

Speaking with GamesBeat, Loaded’s CEO Josh Swartz says, “What we ultimately want to do is to offer publishers and studios a turnkey solution. We already have it for creators, but we want to do it for the entire lifecycle of their game.”

Swartz went on to stress that Open World possesses vast data sets and their comprehension of various platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok, allows them to design multiplatform strategies.

Support for all

Irina Shames, Open World and Loaded’s CCO also emphasized her excitement to work with more publishers, helping them with successful launches and player retention. Adding that Open World's strength lies in community engagement, supporting both larger brands and indie developers.

Established in 2022, Open World initially focused on guiding brand partners in the gaming space. With the new Game Dev division, they now provide audience analytics, social media management, and influencer marketing services tailored to game developers.