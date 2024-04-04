French games developer Mi-Clos shuts down operations

Award-winning French games studio Mi-Clos has shut down operations after 14 years in the industry.

The company's CEO and creative director Michaël Peiffert took to LinkedIn to share the news of Mi-Clos' closure citing the video game's “constantly changing sector" as a challenge for developers.

After its acquisition by private equity firm Supernova Capital in early 2023, Mi-Clos expanded its team and focused on developing both new and existing IPs which Peiffert said was “a genuine win-win" for both companies.

However, the CEO has now stated that “It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you: after 14 years, this is the end of the adventure Mi-Clos Studio," Peiffert wrote on LinkedIn.

A constantly changing industry

“Video games, a constantly changing sector, are a constant challenge for developers. And this isn't the first time the studio has paid the price. But this time, it didn't come out on top."

“I would like to thank the teams, freelancers, partners, past and present, who have turned this adventure into an incredible journey that I may only experience once in my life," he added.

Peiffert concluded by thanking the Mi-Clos community which he says have “contributed to the success of the studio" and thanked the players and influencers that have made their games popular.

As for the studio's employees who are now out of work, the CEO urged his followers to “please leave them recommendations and support them" in their search to secure new roles.