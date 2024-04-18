Discover essential UA and retention techniques plus key monetisation trends at the Dubai GameExpo Summit

With the Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects coming up next month, we thought it was time to explore the 10-track conference schedule. This May 1st and 2nd, more than 70 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

You’ll have access to two days of cutting-edge talks, seminars and panel discussions with some of the world's leading authorities covering everything from monetisation and growth strategies, to web3, AI and the metaverse.

The Growth track

Wednesday, May 1st

In addition to mastering gameplay mechanics, understanding user acquisition and retention techniques is crucial for growing your game. Gain essential insights into effective strategies on how to grow your business in adverse and new environments, optimise your game's user interface, and continuously analyse player feedback.

With these strategies for expanding into new territories and adapting to changing market conditions, you can attract and retain a dedicated player base, ensuring steady growth and success for your game.

13:45 Ad Revenue Growth Opportunities in 2024

Bozo Jankovic, head of ad monetisation at GameBiz Consulting

With the rising challenges of the mobile game industry, ad revenue is becoming a more important pillar in strategies aimed at improving overall game monetization. Learn what steps you can take to improve your setup, open up new revenue streams and grow your ad revenue in 2024.

14:05 Hybrid Monetisation Models (IAP, IAA and Beyond) for Your Apps

Anastasia Petrova, strategic partner manager at Meta Audience Network

14:25 Solving UA with Music

Eric Tan, former head of music, Asia Pacific at Riot Games

I plan on sharing all the musical examples of Lil Nas X, Jackson Wang and New Jeans on how we delighted our gamers through music.

14:45 Finding Growth in MENA: Successful Marketing Strategies

Thamer Matar, head of growth at Jawaker

Samer Abbas, senior content manager at Nine66

Abdullah Almuhanna, director & co-founder at Naphora Games Group

In this session, get insights on what marketing approaches and strategies work in the MENA region. What social media channels should you use? Are there telcos you can partner with? What about esports leagues and tournaments? Discover what works and what doesn't!

The Monetiser track

Wednesday, May 1st

Unleash the full potential of cutting-edge advertising formats, in-app purchases (IAPs), and other groundbreaking monetisation developments in this specialised track. Stay ahead of the curve by exploring the latest advancements in targeted advertising, optimising IAP strategies, and leveraging innovative monetisation models.

Discover the keys to effectively monetise your games and maximise revenue streams, ensuring long-term success and profitability in an ever-evolving industry landscape.

15:25 Live Events & The Multiplatform Future

Brendan Fraher, general manager at GameRefinery, a Liftoff Company

Real data on the trends and most successful live events in the market. GameRefinery will present current trends in live events, what event structures work with different player types.

16:25 Raise Your Revenue: Best Monetisation Strategies for Established & Emerging Markets

Dave Bradley, COO at Steel Media

Le Van Khai, BD director at Mintegral

Soham Thacker, CEO and founder at Gamerji

Kseniia Maiboroda, CEO and co-founder at Elevatix

Ali Alharbi, CEO at UMX Studio

Sze-Ling Tay, business development manager at AppLovin

Games in some emerging markets in the MENA region can attract significant downloads but generate low revenue, while games for established markets have managed to successfully generate higher spending. Our panel will explore how to most effectively scale and monetise mobile audiences in traditionally low spending regions, providing insights on key monetisation strategies, including best practices on IAPs and ads.

Fringe events and networking

As well as two full days of unmissable conference content, whether you're a publisher, developer, investor or indie, we have seminars, roundtables, networking and fringe events designed to give you a conference experience you won't forget. And in addition to all those amazing live opportunities, every one of our 1,000+ attendees gets full access to the event's online meeting scheduler, MeetToMatch.

