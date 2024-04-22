Women Who Code is shutting down due to lack of funding

Non-profit organisation Women Who Code (WWC) has shut down due to a lack of funding. The community had over 360,000 technologists across 145 countries with more than 1,000 volunteers.

On Thursday, April 18th 2024, WWC shared the news of its closure in a blog post in which it states that the board of directors has voted to dissolve the organization after thorough deliberation.

This decision is due to significant challenges with funding sources which the organisation says is “critical to continuing our programming and delivering on our mission."

“We understand that this news will come as a disappointment to many, and we want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who have been a part of our journey," WWC wrote.

Paying it forward

Since it was established, WWC has organized over 20,000 community-led events, granted $3.5 million in scholarships, hosted developer conferences worldwide, and amassed over one million volunteer hours. The organisation has also distributed $2.5 million in conference tickets, shared 14,000 job opportunities, and fostered a supportive community.

“To the women in technology, if you have been inspired, made a career connection, leveled up your technical skills, or expanded your network through this movement, we encourage you to keep paying that forward."

While the organisation remains focused on ensuring a smooth transition and to fulfill any remaining obligations, “we will not be able to continue offering any program services, and will be canceling all upcoming events," say WWC.

Jobs platform Zippia found that as of 2022, women make up approximately 34% of the workforce in major US tech companies. WWC concluded that “the world needs women and diverse perspectives at the helm of tech as a critical force that shapes our world every day."