Lion Studios business development manager Eugen Quiring on mobile gaming becoming an essential part of everyday life

Eugen Quiring is a business development manager at Lion Studios which helps mobile game developers publish and market their games. He supports teams from Europe and the CIS in game design, monetization strategies, and product management to help mobile games reach the top of the charts worldwide.

As part of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1, Quiring will be giving a talk on how to find and make a hit game in the hyper-casual market.

Ahead of the conference, we caught up with him to discuss how the industry has changed since he joined, and what he thinks the future holds for mobile gaming.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about Lion Studios.

Eugen Quiring: Lion Studios is a mobile games publisher that works with mobile developers to get their games discovered by players around the world. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lion Studios' creative and strategy teams utilize their expertise to help game developers break through the noise and grow their businesses. Since launching in 2018, Lion Studios has driven 90% of its games to the Top 10 in the App Store and Google Play.

What does your role entail?

I am responsible for business development across both product and project management. Based in our Berlin office, I focus on sourcing and growing relationships with talented game developers around the globe.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I've always been passionate about games and this role combines my love for games with my professional work. I also enjoy sparking the fire in other people in the industry -- it's a great gift to work alongside the people I meet in this industry.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

My advice would be to focus on your strengths and turn them into a sustainable business model within the game developer sphere. Don't be afraid to fail, and find a place where you're appreciated and will be supported to do great things.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

In the last 12 months, the gaming industry has become a crowded space, where the bigger players have the resources and expertise to stay competitive.

AppLovin has also grown to address the changing space, expanding in both our network offerings with our new mediation layer MAX and on the publishing side with Lion Studios, which helps indie developers get their game in front of players.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I predict that in the next 12 months we'll see games that have relatable themes or deeper gameplay engagement for a mass audience will survive the noise of this market.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

I noticed that mobile gaming is becoming an essential part of everyday life -- everyone plays games now. The industry talent also knows no boundaries when it comes to creativity!

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I'm most looking forward to getting in touch with new developers and virtually connecting with familiar faces.