Speaker Spotlight: Why Misc Games CEO Gøran Myrland believes social games will increase even more over the next 12 months

For today's spotlight, we spoke with Misc Games CEO and game designer Gøran Myrland, who has been working with game design, building game concepts, gamification, project management and business development for the last eight years.

Myrland's seminar will share knowledge about game development, alongside how to run a studio and build games.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Gøran Myrland: We are a small team of seven team members, working on boat simulation games. We're using Unreal Engine 4 and are now working on our third title in our boat fishing series.

What does your role entail?

My role is to keep the vision of the games we're making, while also performing project management and administrative tasks.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I love working in games. I find it very fulfilling but also challenging on a day-to-day basis.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Be ready to work a lot and make sure that you have a passion for games.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

It has been a challenging time for everyone with the global lockdown situation, making games even more important than ever.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I imagine that games that connect people will probably be even more popular as a result of the lockdown.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

It's grown a lot bigger for sure, making it much harder to get recognised.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Various talks throughout the event and just generally to learn more about the game industry as a whole.

