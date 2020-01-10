Roblox enters the global top grossing chart at #4

This article is part of an ongoing series of data-driven articles from PocketGamer.biz and App Annie highlighting trends in the mobile games sector.

SayGames; Sand Balls had an excellent run as the most downloaded mobile game, but all good things come to an end, even for such a hyper successful hyper casual game.

Indeed, the game has dropped to #4, yet it wasn't Ink Inc - Tattoo Tycoon nor Brain Out that managed to wrestle away the top spot.

Instead it was another release from SayGames - neat slo-mo shooter Johnny Trigger - that ended up top of the download charts over the Christmas season.

The #2 position was taken by Ruby Games' top down shooter Hunter Assassin.

The weekly engagement chart has also seen change at the top, with Happy Elements' match-3 game Anipop dropping down from #1 to #6.

Previous long term chart topper PUBG Mobile retakes its throne, and although some games on the chart swap positions, the chart itself consists of the same 10 titles as it previously did.

After all, these are highly popular games with excellent long-term retention models and highly engaged audiences. It will take something very special to break into such players' entrenched play patterns.

In that context, it's something of a surprise that the top grossing chart remains much more dynamic.

Players are more likely to change their spending habits as developers roll out limited editions events and other special opportunities to gain in-game items than they are to change their more general play behaviour.

And it's Japanese hyper-RPG Fate/Grand Order that - once again - has managed to out-monetise more popular Chinese games such as Game For Peace and Honor of Kings.

Perhaps even more interesting - and as a result of the Christmas timeframe - Roblox hits the top grossing chart hard, entering at #4, ahead of Clash of Clans and Pokemon Go.

Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle is another new entry; likely for the same reasons.

Two Japanese games - Dragon Quest Walk and Monster Strike - fall out of the chart in consequence.

