The evolution of mobile advertising in 2022: higher quality, fewer ads

Leading advertisement analysis platform SocialPeta has released an H1 report revealing some interesting figures about the mobile game and app industry. The report found that in the first half of 2022, the marketing strategy in the mobile game industry focused on quality, which led to a reduction in the total number of ads. However, there was a notable increase in the T2 and T3 markets.

The report showed the first half of the year saw the number of advertisers decline by two per cent and the total creatives decline by 27.83 per cent. Yet the Middle East, South America, South Asia and other upcoming markets witnessed an increase of 10 per cent.

Furthermore, during the pandemic, more gamers started streaming. SocialPeta's report showed this resulted in a rising overall expectation for games and a surging demand for high-quality game content.

According to the analysis, after Covid-19, T3 markets have sped up the construction of their digital infrastructure, enabling more development spaces for businesses. App globalisation should focus on T3 markets to avoid involution, given the financial technology, e-commerce, social interactions and entertainment, gaming and other industries in many T3 markets are now worth the attention.

A recent forecast by Verified Market Reports revealed similar results, showing the size of the mobile games market is expected to develop revenue and exponential market growth at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period from 2022–2029.

The H1 2022 Mobile Game & App white paper from SocialPeta is now available to download free.