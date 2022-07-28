Mobile games industry to enjoy exponential growth up to 2029

The size of the mobile games market is expected to develop revenue and exponential market growth at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period from 2022–2029. That's the findings of the new Global Mobile Games Market Forecast by Verified Market Reports.

Categorised by Type (IOS, Android), Application (hardware) and territories, the report attributes this growth to the increasing demand for mobile games on both smartphones and tablets at a global level, based on a historical period spanning 2018 to 2020.

Tracking current developments in the market, the report aims to provide insight to business owners into long-term potentials within the market. The forecast identifies key players in the future of games to include EA, Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, Zynga, and Tencent - which recently expanded with four new studios.

This optimism echoes that of Newzoo, who recently forecast that more than half of ALL games revenue this year will come from mobile. SensorTower also reports that apps are earning more revenue than games for the first time ever. Earlier this month, Konvoy’s mid-year review found that gaming investments reached $2.6 billion in Q1 2022.