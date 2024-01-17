Speaker Spotlight: SocialPeta CMO Summer Liu on marketing trends and the potential of augmented reality

Summer Liu is the chief marketing officer at SocialPeta, an ad intelligence platform for mobile games and apps. In her role, Liu plays a key role in steering the company's global expansion and cultivating strategic partnerships with mobile game publishers.

Since joining SocialPeta in 2016, she has emerged as a key figure, building and strengthening relationships with global partners.

Liu is one of more than 250+ expert speakers delivering 29 conference tracks at Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 22nd to 23rd. We asked Liu to tell us more about their upcoming talk, entitled 'Leveraging Data Analytics for Game Advertising & Marketing', as well as get their opinions on the latest industry trends.

PocketGamer.biz: Please give us a summary of what you’re speaking about and why it’s important.

Summer Liu: I will give a speech about 'Leveraging Data Analytics for Game Advertising and Marketing'. In this speech, we will explore the dynamic realm of global mobile gaming by sharing the latest marketing trends, covering global rankings in advertising, revenue and downloads, and region-specific observations.

Then it will dive into the marketing strategies of popular games with a focus on outstanding ad creatives Lastly, will conclude with a special analysis on Mini-game advertising and AIGC for user acquisition.

In 2023, the global mobile games market witnessed escalating competition not only in game development but also in media buying among game publishers. As a leading ad intelligence platform, SocialPeta possesses the capability to harness data analysis for refining advertising and marketing strategies.

Our goal is to offer valuable insights that empower game developers and marketers to make informed decisions, enabling them to stay competitive in the dynamic gaming landscape.

What is your biggest aspiration/goal in mobile gaming?

Over my eight-year journey with SocialPeta, I've witnessed and contributed to its growth from a budding presence in the Chinese market to a leading force in mobile marketing.

Initially focused on exploring the Chinese market, we've now established partnerships with approximately 90% of mobile game studios in the region.

In my current role spearheading business development in the Americas and Europe, alongside our dedicated local teams in countries like Turkey, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, our overarching goal is to propel SocialPeta into a globally recognised and respected brand.

Our mission is to extend our support to mobile game studios worldwide, offering expertise in user acquisition and inspiring game development.

What do you think the next big disruptor in mobile games will be?

In contemplating the next big disruptor in mobile games, one potential candidate could be augmented reality (AR) devices like Google Glass or other groundbreaking technologies.

These advancements could redefine the user experience, offering novel ways to interact with and immerse oneself in games.

As technology continues to evolve, the possibilities are vast, and the next disruptor might be an entirely new medium that hasn't been conceptualised yet, bringing forth unprecedented opportunities for game developers and marketers alike.

What’s your favourite ever mobile game?

Homescapes stands out as my all-time favorite mobile game, thanks to its captivating blend of small puzzles and an irresistible charm that keeps me hooked. The allure lies in the simplicity of the puzzles, making them both enjoyable and challenging, a perfect combination for leisurely gaming sessions. Playrix, the game's development company, deserves applause for creating such an engaging and delightful experience.

What sets Playrix apart is not just the gameplay but also their creative approach to advertising. I frequently find myself checking out their game advertising creatives. Their campaigns are not only inventive but also effective in attracting gamers, like myself, and enticing us to dive into the immersive world of Homescapes.

Is hypercasual gaming here to stay?

Absolutely, hypercasual gaming has solidified its place in the gaming industry, and I believe it's here to stay. Hypercasual games serve as an excellent entry point to nurture potential gamers, acting as a broader filter to identify individuals who might be intrigued by new trends or entertainment but may not have ventured into hardcore gaming.

The trend I observe is that these individuals, initially drawn to popular hypercasual games, gradually evolve into casual game players. This progression showcases the potential impact and reach of hypercasual games, serving as a gateway to further explore and enjoy different gaming experiences.

It's a fascinating journey that highlights the versatility and inclusivity of hypercasual gaming within the broader gaming landscape.

