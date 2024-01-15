Data & Research

Hypercasual is on the slide but new titles are poised to change the trend

AppMagic's hypercasual charts for Q4 2023 shows that downloads are down - 3.2 billion in 2023 versus 3.4 billion in 2022

Hypercasual is on the slide but new titles are poised to change the trend
By , Staff Writer

New data from AppMagic has shed light on the state of the hypercasual market's performance in quarter four 2023. 

Examining the total installs in Q4 and comparing them to Q3 of 2023, a 6% decline is observed. The cumulative number of downloads per quarter meanwhile reached 3.2 billion, similarly marking a slight decrease from the 3.4 billion recorded in the preceding period.

On an annual basis, a 16% decline is evident as well. The installs in Q4 of 2022 tallied at 3.8 billion, contrasting with the 3.2 billion in Q4 of 2023.

Regional dynamics

Tier-1 East and Tier-1 West countries emerge as the primary contributors to the substantial annual decline, accounting for 23% and 21% decreases in hypercasual take-up, respectively. In contrast, all other countries experienced a more moderate 10% decline.

As for the quarter-by-quarter trends, a noteworthy reversal can be seen. While in Q3 of 2023, the Tier-1 East market demonstrated positive growth, the subsequent quarter witnessed a significant 22% decline, representing the most substantial drop across all regions.

The Tier-1 West market also experienced an 8% decrease, with downloads in all other countries declining by 2%.

Familiar faces and newcomers

As for the top 10 most downloaded titles, familiar games maintain their presence in the top rankings, much like the previous period, with some showcasing improvements in quarterly download metrics.

Three newcomers stand out. Build a Queen secured the third spot with 35.5M installs mainly by utilising rewarded videos for monetisation. Published in 2019, Hunter Assassin (24.5M installs), gained prominence in 2023 focusing on India as its primary market. The third newcomer, Color ASMR: Painting Book by Zego Studio, attained 22.9M installs, emphasizing Christmas-themed content in December and heavily investing in Applovin during Q4 2023 (80%).

Notable games include My Perfect Hotel, which experienced a notable 23% increase, Race Master 3D with a 24% growth, Car Race 3D registering a 15% uptick, and Magic Tiles 3 demonstrating a modest 6% quarter-over-quarter improvement.

In contrast, a few others witnessed a decline in their download metrics, such as Burger Please experiencing a 13% decrease while Bridge Race faced a 4% downturn quarter-over-quarter. Meanwhile, some games like Going Balls maintained their download figures at a consistent level.

Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

News Jan 10th, 2024

RPGs dominate consumer spending, generating 30% of all 2023 mobile game revenue

News Jan 3rd, 2024

Homa looks forward to 2024 as their catalogue surpasses 1.5 billion installs

Interview Dec 6th, 2023

Behind the scenes: The developers of Going Balls on the success of their hypercausal hit

News Nov 7th, 2023

China generated over $42 billion in mobile user spend in 2023

News Oct 30th, 2023

Homa appoints Michal Kowal as director of publishing to strengthen hybrid and hypercasual games