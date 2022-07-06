Deal

Mobile DSP Dataseat acquired by Verve Group

Dataseat will continue as an independent entity

Date Type Companies involved Size
July 6th, 2022 acquisition Dataseat
Verve 		Not disclosed
Mobile DSP Dataseat acquired by Verve Group
By , Staff Writer

Verve Group has acquired mobile DSP Dataseat for an undisclosed sum, with all 25 of the company’s existing employees, including David Philippson and Paul Hayton, joining the company.

This expands the Verve Group team to more than 450 employees, ad exchanger reports.

The importance of privacy

Verve Group co-CEO Ionut Ciobotaru cites privacy as one reason behind the acquisition. This has long been a concern for the company, which has developed the "Anonymous Targeting on Mobile" (ATOM) solution, using on-device data rather than identity-based targeting to acquire users. The company also acquired contextual targeting company Beemray in 2021.

"The future is less about identity and more about group measurements," said Ciobotaru.

"We do what advertising should have been or, really, what advertising already was. Why did BMW advertise on The Guardian? Because contextually it’s a good fit," said Philippson.

Philippson has cited Verve Group’s large software developer kit (SDK) install base as part of the reason Dataseat has joined the Verve Group. As consumers become more concerned about privacy, publishers are being pushed by Mobile DSPs to integrate their SDKs.

He added: "It used to be that whoever had the most data would win even if they had suboptimal creative, because you knew exactly what a person likes, so the creative didn’t matter as much, but if you don’t know anything about the individual, creative becomes very important, and if you have control of the SDK you have ultimate control over the creative."

Following the acquisition, Dataseat will continue to operate independently, serving the greater app market as opposed to a single publisher.

Last month, we reported that up to a third of app businesses may close in the wake of upcoming regulations changes regarding advertising and privacy.


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Related Articles

Feature Jun 23rd, 2022

The mobile games industry glossary

Mobile Mavens Apr 29th, 2022

Updated: what crucial lessons can Microsoft and Sony take from mobile for in-game ads?

News Mar 31st, 2022

Eric Seufert: Apple makes money by giving you privacy

Interview Feb 8th, 2022

Road to Connects London: Walking Squid's Kay Gruenwoldt on the changing face of in-game advertising

News Sep 7th, 2021

Azerion acquires French digital advertising company Sublime

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies