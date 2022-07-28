Deal

Alternative financing for game developers from Stardust and Sanlo Partnership

Team-up also brings Web3 infrastructure for blockchain titles

Date Type Companies involved Size
July 28th, 2022 partnership Stardust Not disclosed
Alternative financing for game developers from Stardust and Sanlo Partnership
By , Staff Writer

Fintech company Sanlo is aiding game and app developers with their financial tools, thanks to a new partnership with Stardust, the low code blockchain and NFT integration solution. The purpose is to provide developers with alternative-financing routes and Web3 capabilities.

Sanlo's financing, services, and technology will now be available to developers using Stardust's platform to build on blockchain, expanding Stardust's ecosystem. The fintech firm aims to prevent the dilution of creativity or business ownership to developers using their financial solutions to build and scale.

The ambition is to provide developers with a way to focus on creating games, rather than raising funds.

Stardust COO Atif Khan said, “We saw synergy between Sanlo and Stardust in how we both empower developers and fuel the creator economy in gaming. The Stardust API technology gives game developers the tools to build on blockchain without the complexities, and the Sanlo partnership with Stardust can help enable them to scale without diluting creative and business ownership".

Stardust, who also partnered with Tilting Point in March 2022 to bring blockchain access to indie developers, is trying to build on blockchain without the complexities.

 


Tags:
Emmanuel Nwosu
Emmanuel Nwosu
Staff Writer

Emmanuel is a Staff Writer at PocketGamer.Biz. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science and a Master's in Creative Writing. With previous experience as a content writer and copywriter for the tech and education industry, Emmanuel now comes into the gaming industry with open arms.

Related Articles

News May 20th, 2022

Azra Games raises $15 million for former Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes exec's blockchain gaming project

News Mar 18th, 2022

Trailblazer raises $8.2 million for Web3-native fantasy universe

News Mar 17th, 2022

Former EA and Zynga veterans raise $3.5 million for blockchain mobile games

News Mar 17th, 2022

Tilting Point and Stardust partner to help indies integrate NFTs

Feature Jul 27th, 2022

The blockchain mobile games list