Muus Collective raises $5 million in Seed Round to increase diversity in gaming and fashion

An entertainment studio making mobile games and digital collectables, Muus Collective has closed a Seed Round for $5 million. The funding round was led by Web3 and gaming venture capital firm Griffin Gaming Partners (GGP).

Through this investment, Muus Collective aims to create further fashionable products, form partnerships and build Web3 and gaming communities. Together with GGP, the companies also hope to be inclusive, increasing diversity within gaming and fashion via collaboration.

Combined experience

Muus Collective was co-founded by gaming, Web3 and fashion experts such as Sarah Fuchs, also a Muus chairwoman with over 20 years’ experience in growing game studios. Previously she has led production of The Sims Mobile, been a producer for games at Activision and EA, and worked as VP and GM of the fashion mobile gaming platform Covet Fashion.

Fellow Muus co-founder and CEO Amber Bezahler has previously led platform, eCommerce and innovation initiatives for Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, EA and more. Fashion and beauty brands Bezahler has worked with include Bottega Veneta, Holt Renfrew, Violet Grey and L'Oréal.

"We're witnessing the cross-section of two revolutions — one in fashion and the other in gaming. Within the fashion world, designer brands are engaging via games and Web3 with increasingly sustainably minded consumers in ways that simultaneously democratise fashion and reinforce its exclusivity," said Bezahler.

"The gaming industry is seeing an influx of more intersectional gamers, while more and more players embrace creator-driven communities. We're excited to launch our first Web3-enabled mobile game, enabling players to indulge their passion for fashion while blurring the line between player and creator."

GGP managing director Emily Wang will be one of the investing company’s members to serve on the Muus Collective Board of Directors from this point onward. She commented: "Consumer demand exceeds supply at the intersection of gaming, fashion, and Web3. The Muus team has a track record of building innovative experiences across all three spaces, and we're excited to revolutionise the consumer experience and define the future of this intersection together."

Mobile games publisher Homa has recently announced the closing of its Series B funding round in which the company raised $100 million. Meanwhile, Cathay Capital has invested into French developer Shiro Games as a new shareholder.