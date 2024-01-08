News

Marvel Snap dev Second Dinner raises $100 million

Studio to invest in Marvel Snap live ops and new game development

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 8th, 2024 investment Griffin Gaming Partners
Second Dinner 		$100m
Marvel Snap developer Second Dinnerhas raised $100 million in a Series B investment round.

The funding was led by venture capital firm Griffin Gaming Partners, which along with original investor NetEase will act as a minority investor in the company.

The studio aims to use the financing to continue growing its card battler Marvel Snap, which has generated more than 22 million downloads and over $200 million in revenue to date. The title is available on both mobile devices and PC.

New IP

While most of the team is currently focused on Marvel Snap live ops, the investment will also go toward new projects, including its own original IP.

“We're humbled by the support players around the world continue to show Marvel Snap, and we are ridiculously excited to continue making it even better for years to come," said Second Dinner co-founder and chief development officer Ben Brode.

"Most of Second Dinner is focused on Marvel Snap but we’ve also got a couple other things cookin’! And they’re super super fun. I put two ‘super’s because it’s possible they are too fun.”

Second Dinner co-founder and CEO Hamilton Chu added: “This investment not only boosts our capacity and gives us capital to jump on any great opportunities that might come our way, but most importantly, solidifies our commitment to making the most fun games ever! It also buys a lot of boba. So that’s a plus.”

Second Dinner recently found itself without a publisher after ByteDance pulled back from its gaming ambitions and announced it would be closing Nuverse, which had worked with the studio on Marvel Snap.


