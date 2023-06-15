Million Victories secures $6.5m in funding

Mobile game studio Million Victories has acquired $6.5m to fund further game development as part of a series A funding round.

The funding round was led by Eurazeo and Griffin Gaming Partners, and follows a period of progressive success for Million Victories’ title Million Lords. This includes a high-profile collaboration with world-famous YouTuber Mr. Beast who hosted a contest with an $18,000 prize-pool to “bring grassroot competitions to life within the game.”

Investment director - venture at Eurazeo, Louis Bô, commented, "We are proud to announce our investment with Million Victories as they confidently establish themselves as a leader in the mobile gaming industry. We are convinced that the innovative gameplay and captivating design of Million Lords will continue to push the boundaries of the strategy gaming genre for years to come. We couldn’t be more excited to be part of the studio journey towards continued success."

Partner at Griffin Partners, Pierre Planche added, “The Million Victories team, led by Benoît and Céline, have consistently delivered on and exceeded our expectations since we led their seed round. We are confident that this new round of funding will allow Million Lords to establish leadership in the 4X strategy category.”

Another win for mobile investment in 2023

This latest funding round for Million Victories is a significant amount and goes to show that investment into the mobile game industry is alive and well despite a relatively slow start to 2023.

Co-founders of Million Victories Benoît Ducrest and Céline Allary commented, “We are beyond thrilled that our game, Million Lords, has been met with such an incredible reception from fans so far. With this investment, we plan to continue developing and enhancing our hit game, and expanding our team with strategic senior hires, including a new Chief Marketing Officer and a Chief Technology Officer, and significantly ramping up our global marketing efforts.”