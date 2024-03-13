Deal

Kaedim secures $15 million investment for AI-powered 3D asset creation

The platform offers a toolkit to assist creators in crafting 3D assets, to complement rather than replace artists' efforts

Artificial intelligence 3D marketplace Kaedim has raised $15 million in its Series A funding round led by a16z Games. The company will use its newly secured funds to streamline the 3D asset creation process and continue to expand its recently launched marketplace with 10,000 pre-generated assets.

Kaedim offers a toolkit to assist creators in crafting 3D assets, to complement rather than replace artists' efforts. The suite includes a 3D workflow solution, smart add-ons for modelling, automated UV unwrapping, custom asset generation with machine learning, and enterprise features.

The future of 3D modeling?

Kaedim's CEO, Konstantina Psoma, highlighted the rapid growth of 3D technology across industries in the past five years. She expressed the company's mission to empower the next phase of 3D content creation, drawing parallels to DALL-E's impact on 2D images and concept art.

“There is a long way ahead, both for the technology we are building and for realizing the future of 3D modeling pipelines that we envision. We will remain laser-focused on customers, heads down and build”, said Psoma.

Kaedim's funding showcases the widespread use of AI-powered solutions in 3D asset creation. With growing demand for top-tier assets in sectors such as gaming and e-commerce, Kaedim's tools aim to provide creators with a means to streamline workflows and enhance asset generation.

The funding also received participation from Pioneer Fund and other investors such as Scott Gelb, Nate Mitchell, Eden Chen, and Siqi Chen.


