Deal

UG Labs secures $7 million to create games from speech

The company aims to facilitate open-ended AI-powered conversations that can create games and enhance gameplay

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 13th, 2024 investment $7,000,000m
UG Labs secures $7 million to create games from speech
By , Staff Writer

Artificial intelligence platform UG Labs has raised $7 million in funding as it aims to revolutionize children's gaming experience with conversational AI and voice interactivity.

By incorporating voice interactivity and conversational AI into its games through proprietary algorithms and data, the company adopts an innovative game design strategy that facilitates open-ended conversations to enhance gameplay.

Through interactions with NPCs, players can delve into unscripted scenarios with an immersive gaming experience tailored for younger audiences while fostering enhanced engagement for all family members. At the heart of UG Labs' technology lies automated speech recognition (ASR) and large language models (LLMs).

Enhancing gaming for kids

CEO and co-founder Ariel Leventhal underscored the importance of their speech recognition solution, especially in comprehending children whose speech patterns are evolving and whose language skills may be imperfect. Through personalized models for each user, UG Labs aims to promote inclusivity, ensuring that all children can actively participate in their gaming adventures.

UG Labs' technology exceeds standard voice recognition by prioritizing adaptability and learning from user interactions. This ensures a gaming experience that's tailored to a user's language abilities, age, and preferences. Also, the company's ASR technology supports progression between game levels, maintaining conversational continuity and responses based on past interactions.

Amiti Ventures and MoreVC led the funding round, with contributions from Mediatek and private angel investors.


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

News Mar 7th, 2024

Deconstructor of Fun's 2024 predictions: AI transforms the games industry, DMA will make Apple bleed, and UA recovers

News Mar 5th, 2024

Gamer Arena nets investment into Web3, AI and esports ambitions

News Mar 1st, 2024

Week in Views - Apple impatience, Unity mismanagement and Sony surprises

News Mar 1st, 2024

Gamelight hits top five global ad networks

Interview Mar 1st, 2024

PocketGamer.biz Podcast - Guy Gadney & Harry Holmwood on baking AI into your game worlds