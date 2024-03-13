Blockus secures $4M in pre-seed funding for its plans to transform Web3 gaming

Web3 gaming company Blockus has raised $4 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Maple VC. This comes after the company's participation in the a16z Crypto Startup Accelerator which not only provides mentors and advisors but also paves the way for startups to connect with potential investors.

With over 30 partners including Ambrus Studio, Blockus continues to gain traction by streamlining player onboarding and integrating on-chain gaming features for studios. The funding will help to accelerate growth, expand its team, enhance sales, and boost product development.

“This pre-seed raise marks a pivotal moment in our journey," said Jess Zhang, co-founder & CEO at Blockus. “The trust our investors, like Maple VC, have placed in us is both humbling and inspiring. We're ready to unlock the next level of innovation in the gaming industry, and we're excited to bring our blockchain solutions to even more studios and developers."

The Web3 gaming revolution

Andre Charoo, general partner at Maple VC, stated that Blockus has the potential to lead the way in the Web3 gaming revolution, citing the founders' deep understanding of both gaming and Web3 technologies which “combined with their track record, makes them an exceptionally compelling team to back."

To celebrate its $4 million pre-seed funding, Blockus is offering a special promotion of $20,000 in credits to potential clients for two weeks following the announcement. This limited-time offer provides game developers with an opportunity to explore how Blockus's Web3 gaming ecosystem can enhance and improve their game experiences.

The pre-seed round also received participation from Altos Ventures and other angel investors such as Zhuoxun Yin from Magic Eden, Michael Ma from CreatorDAO, and Bryan Pelligrino from LayerZero.