Our Pocket Gamer Connects events are stuffed with knowledge and specialist advice, from what's going on in the East and how to best monetise your games to any number of industry-related topics.

This year's PGC London event was no different. One such useful panel was 'Which Simple Tips Deliver The Biggest Value To Developers?'.

So many options, so little time

The session delved into some of the more straightforward - but nonetheless important - tips for games developers for anyone from seasoned pioneers to frugal indies.

Topics discussed included what you need to start a company with, how to haggle with a publisher and whether you should go with the Unreal engine or Unity.

Chairing the panel was Evasyst CEO Dr Mark Ollila (pictured, bottom left) and taking part was Madfinger CEO Marek Rabas (pictured, top right), Gamevil Com2uS Europe GM David Mohr (pictured, top left), Gram Games senior developer Jeremy Glazman and Pixel Federation UX games designer Martin Jurášek (pictured, bottom right).

