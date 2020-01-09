32 notable mobile games released in December 2019 you may have missed

Maxon Pugovsky is a Ukrainian expat living in Saigon, also a Mobile Games Producer at Gameloft.
NOTABLE NEW RELEASES
The iconic and very successful MMORPG launches mobile version. There is no crossplay with the PC version however.
- EVE Echoes (NetEase/CCP Games)
Hardcore space MMO launches open beta version of its mobile spin-off.
- Dream Detective (Century Game/FunPlus)
This is a hidden object game with cartoon-like art style from creators of Guns of Glory and King of Avalon.
- Lumia Saga (Century Game/FunPlus)
This fantasy MMORPG offers cuteness-focused anime art direction.
- Fantasy Earth Genesis (Asobimo/Square Enix)
A high fantasy MMORPG with masssive 50vs50 PvP battles.
LICENSED GAMES
- Jumanji: Epic Run (Crazy Lab)
An endless runner tied-in with cinematic release.
- Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run (Blue Sky Studios/Denali Games)
Another runner timed to the release of the animated movie with Will Smith in the main role.
- The Love Boat: Puzzle Cruise (Gameloft)
Match-3 puzzler with decorative meta-game sunbathing under an umbrella of nostalgic IP from 80s.
- Dobre Dunk (BroadbandTV Corp)
The Dobre Brothers are prominent YouTubers who also happen to be the four sons of an Romanian gymnastics Olympic champion who emigrated to the USA. This is a hypercasual physics game.
- Poopdie (Bulbware)
A new dungeon crawler featuring PewDiePie, you control a worm, who poops the troops. Initially it was rejected by Apple for being too crude, but eventually published after an appeal.
NOTEWORTHY INDIES
- Rec Room (Rec Room Inc.)
This is the mobile version of the PC sandbox for user-generated games like Roblox.
- Tiny Tomb: Dungeon Explorer (Mindsense Games)
A rogue-like dungeon crawler with voxel art. Explore one tiny room at a time.
TOP DOWNLOADED HYPERCASUALS
- Johnny Trigger (Estoty/SayGames)
Shooter inspired by indie PC hit My Friend Pedro.
- Paper.io 3D (Voodoo)
The 3rd installment of the popular .io game from Voodoo, now the surface for painting is kind of a small planet in the shape of a banana or a star.
- Push‘em all (Voodoo)
Push other characters.
- Perfect Ironing (Playgendary)
Yep, you iron clothes.
- Nails Done! (Lion Studios)
Aha, painting nails.
- Ice Cream Inc. (TapNation)
Try to guess? It’s pouring ice cream into a cone.
- Forge Ahead (Lion Studios)
Craft swords in a forge.
- Off the Rails 3D (Kwalee)
Control the speed of a train to stay on the rails and get to the next station.
- Soap Cutting (Crazy Lab)
Well, soap cutting is part of ASMR practices — the sound is supposed to relax and please a listener. Now there is a hypercasual for that.
PREMIUM GAMES
- Farming Simulator 20 (Giants Software/$5.99)
Evergreen niche hit with dedicated fanbase.
- Monopoly (Marmalade Game Studio/$3.99)
New official incarnation of the classic board game.
- SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions (Square Enix/$23.99)
Remaster of PS Vita release of 2016. The 20th game in SaGa RPG series.
- The Last Remnant Remastered (Square Enix/$19.99)
Remaster of RPG released on Xbox 360 in 2008.
- Very Little Nightmares (Tarsier Studios/Bandai Namco/$6.99)
Escape room and puzzle adventure.
- Reiner Knizia’s Yellow & Yangtze (Dire Wolf Digita/$9.99)
Digital version of the strategy board game.
- Esports Life Tycoon (U-Play Online/$8.99)
Esports team management simulator.
- Swag and Sorcery (Lazy Bear Games/tinyBuild/$6.99)
Mobile port of RPG released on Steam in May 2019. “Build your own fantasy village, train and equip your heroes and send them out to collect Swag”.
- Simulacra 2 (Kaigan Games/$4.99)
Sequel to an indie detective game. Investigate the death of a young influencer by digging into her smartphone.
APPLE ARCADE RELEASES
- Lego’s Builder’s Journey (Light Brick/Lego)
Spatial puzzles in Monument Valley style with Lego building blocks. The first game from internal Lego game studio.
- Ultimate Rivals: The Rink (Bit Fry Studios)
Crossover sport with licensed stars from NBS, NHL, NFL, etc. The game was revealed at The Game Awards show.
