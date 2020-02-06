35 notable mobile games released in January 2020 you may have missed

Maxon Pugovsky is a Ukrainian expat living in Saigon, also a Mobile Games Producer at Gameloft.
The world of mobile games is ever changing, with a constant stream of new releases flooding the various app stores.
In such a world of plenty, many notable releases can slip under the radar, hence this regular list, highlighting the most interesting releases over the past month.
It's broken down in various thematic sections, making it easier to see what's going on.
NOTABLE NEW RELEASES
- Might & Magic: Chess Royale (Ubisoft)
Auto chess with 1v99 battle royale concept and short game sessions. The fantasy creatures are spiced up with Might & Magic brand.
- Magic: ManaStrike (Netmarble/Wizards of the Coast)
Strategy card battler in Clash Royale style with cards from Magic: The Gathering.
- Arknights Global (Hypergryph/Studio Montagne/Yostar)
Tower defense with character collecting, deep meta and rich Japanese-style narrative about infectious disease.
- Warface: Global Operations (Whalekit/My.com)
Mobile FPS under the brand of F2P PC/console shooter.
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Story (Atari)
Match-3 with decoration metagame, where you get new attractions for your roller coaster park.
- Extraordinary Ones (HK Hero Entertainment/NetEase)
5v5 MOBA with anime style heroes.
- GrimmHeroes (Perfect World Games)
Hero-collecting RPG brawler.
- SNOW BROS. Classic (Mobirix)
Remake of a popular retro platformer released on arcade machines in 1990.
LICENSED GAMES
- Tetris (N3TWORK Inc.)
New incarnation of classic puzzle game with the license from The Tetris Company.
- Disney Getaway Blast (Gameloft)
Blasting game in Tsum-Tsum style with characters from Disney owned universes.
- G.I. Joe: War on Cobra (D3 Go/Emerald City Games)
Base building strategy game in Clash of Clans fashion. BTW originally G.I. Joe is a line of military action figure toys produced by Hasbro.
- Black Clover Phantom Knights (Bandai Namco)
Hero-collecting RPG based on anime series.
- Lucid Adventure: Idle RPG (Com2Us)
Hero-collecting RPG with the license of Korean comics series.
- Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle (Crunchyroll Games)
Character-collecting brawler based on Mob Psycho 100 manga/anime.
- FUBAR: Just Give’r (Kano Apps/East Side Games)
“Idle party tycoon” with a license from the North America hit movie of 2002.
- Dream League Soccer 2020 (First Touch Games)
Football sport simulator with 3,500 licensed players from FIFPro, international association for professional football players.
NOTEWORTHY INDIES
- MINImax Tinyverse (Nimble Neuron)
Global release of Clash Royale style deck-based brawler. The game has impressive 3D graphics. It was originally released on Steam in December 2018.
- Cluck Night (Coconut Island Games)
Asymmetrical multiplayer game, where 4 chickens escape from 1 butcher, who resembles a famous colonel from KFC.
- Pico Tanks: Multiplayer Mayhem (Panda Arcade)
3v3 tank battles with cartoonish art direction.
- AdorableHome (Hyperbeard)
Idle home furnishing game. With cats.
TOP DOWNLOADED HYPERCASUALS
- ID Please (Lion Studios).
One more hyper simplification of an indie hit. Papers, Please inspired a game, where you are a nightclub bouncer deciding who gets in.
- Woodturning (Voodoo)
Cut and paint wooden figurines.
- Wood Shop (Rollic)
Cut and paint wooden figurines. Who’s copying whom?
- Bubble Tea! (Honeyponey Games/Dual Cat)
Pour colored liquids, bubbles and ice in the glass and mix.
- Blendy! — Juicy Simulation (GameCrew/Lion Studios)
Put ingredients in proportions into blender and mix.
- Pancake Art (Homa Games)
Make pancakes in form of emoji and icons.
- Park Master (Kayak Inc)
Just parking cars.
- Epic Race 3D (Good Job Games)
One more iteration of Super/Mega/Fun/Etc. Race 3D.
PREMIUM GAMES
- Pascal’s Wager (Giant Network/$6.99)
This game is currently iOS-only, with Android coming in Q2 2020. Action RPG with Dark Souls influence from Chinese developer Giant. The game was featured by Apple at keynote during iPhone 11 announcement in September 2019.
- Disgaea 1 Complete (Nippon Ichi Software/$32.99)
Tactical JRPG. Remaster of original Disgaea: Hour of Darkness released in 2003.
- 60 Parsecs! (Robot Gentleman/$3.99)
Try to keep alive the most unprepared spaceship crew. Mobile port of PC game available since September 2018.
APPLE ARCADE RELEASES
- Butter Royale (Mighty Bear Games)
Family-friendly food fight battle royale.
- No Way Home (SMG Studio)
Twin-stick space shooter with cartoonish art-direction.
- Kings of the Castle (Frosty Pop)
Speed run 3D platformer with first-person camera.The fifth title by US/Canadian developer on Apple Arcade.
- Secret Oops! (Mixed Bag Games)
AR game with local multiplayer for up to 4 players. Help secret agent to get through the level filled with traps.
