The latest and most interesting mobile games on the blockchain. [UPDATE]

Updated: August 31st, 2022

It's no surprise that blockchain is becoming deeply intertwined with the mobile games sector. Innumerable mobile stalwarts have expressed a deep curiosity, such as Rovio, to a complete, company-wide overhaul as is in the case of Com2uS. However, there remain considerable barriers to widespread appeal and adoption.

With mobile the frequent frontier of the most disruptive elements of the wider games industry and blockchain gaming's split presence across the permutations of browser access, wrestling with the walled gardens of Apple and Google, or dropping on third-party app stores, tracking which games are currently available – and how – can be a daunting prospect.

With that in mind, we present this blockchain mobile games list, a living catalogue of mobile games with blockchain functionality. To begin, the list comprises titles that are available on app stores and will expand to titles playable through alternative means.

