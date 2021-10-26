News

Animoca-backed Gamee launches Arc8, its blockchain mobile gaming platform

Play and win crypto

By , Contributing Editor

While its ad-funded real-money mobile gaming platform has been live for years, Gamee has now launched its blockchain-based succesor via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. 

Called Arc8, the mobile app contains 10 hypercasual games people can play to earn rewards including the platform's own cryptocurrency GMEE.

GMEE is used to pay for entry fees in game tournaments and to make purchases on the platform

In future it will also be used for governance functions, including voting on the platform's roadmap, game deployment, and the distribution of prize and rewards pools.

GMEE is a token on the Polygon blockchain, which is part of the Ethereum ecosystem.

Building strong

To-date, Arc8 has attracted over 1.3 million users, who were gifted small amounts of GMEE prior to launch, making it one of the top five most popular blockchain apps. 

Gamee will also be launching its first drop of 1,000 NFTs. Called G-Bots, these are upgradeable game characters that will unlock expanded functionality as they level up and that will grant owners access to exclusive play-to-earn tournaments on the platform.

"We are so excited by the stunning success of Arc8 and really grateful to all our players,” said Gamee CEO Bozena Rezab.

“We prioritised play-to-earn capabilities when we designed Arc8, and that core aspect has attracted many traditional gamers who had never before used a blockchain wallet. We hope that the official launch of Arc8 today will drive even greater mass adoption of blockchain games."

Gamee was acquired by Animoca Brands, in July 2020 for $4.5 million. Animoca has been aggressively investing into gaming and consumer-facing blockchain projects. 

You can find out more details via the ARC8 website


