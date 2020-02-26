Pocket Gamer's ultimate GDC 2020 party list

Spiel Schön: A taste of Austrian culture and games at GDC

Where: Galvanize - San Francisco (SoMa), 44 Tehama Street

When: 6pm - 9pm

How: Register here

Cost: Free

More Info: "Under the motto 'beauty' we'll showcase examples of award-winning Austrian games. Their stellar visuals on canvas will be accompanied by live music, Austrian wine and delicious treats."

Indie Carnival @ GDC

Where: 715 Harrison, 715 Harrison Street

When: 8pm - 11:30pm

How: Register here

Cost: Free

More Info: "Come grab a drink and play some indie games with us and their creators at the Indie Carnival! We'll have many games on display for gamedevs to show off their creations in person. Sip indie themed cocktails while grooving to DJ-blended retro tunes."

Unparty @ GDC 2020

Where: Google Community Space, 188 The Embarcadero

When: 7pm - midnight

How: Register here

Cost: Free

More Info: "The Unparty is a low-volume, alcohol-free, inclusive gathering that provides a space for devs to chill without the presence of potentially stressful stimuli sometimes seen at GDC events."

Game Night GDC Industry Mixer

Where: LUV Nightclub & Event Space, 447 Broadway

When: 6pm - 10pm

How: Buy tickets here

Cost: $10-$15

More Info: "Enjoy introductions and conversations during GDC Week in a casual fun environment ideal for networking in Downtown San Francisco North Beach District. If you are part of the gaming industry or simply who wants to be interested in joining the game development community, this is for YOU!"

GDC Game Audio Karaoke

Where: YamaSho, 1161 Post Street

When: 8pm - 11:30pm

How: Buy tickets here

Cost: $5

More Info: "Karaoke is back! Join us for the fourth official Game Audio Karaoke night. Kick-start the week with some mixin' and minglin' and belting out your favourite tunes, Tuesday night."