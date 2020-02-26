Pocket Gamer's ultimate GDC 2020 party list

GDC 2020 is just around the corner, which means it’s time to check in on the coolest places to be when the day’s business ends.
There are dozens of parties and meet-ups happening across San Francisco throughout the week (March 16th to 20th) to help you escape from the hustle and bustle of the main event. But with so much going on, it can feel a little overwhelming.
Hop aboard the party bus
Fortunately, we’re once again putting together a definitive list of the parties, gatherings, networking events, and hangouts taking place across San Francisco during GDC week.
Where: The Great Northern, 119 Utah Street When: 8pm How: Register here Cost: Free More Info: "Need some courage to start GDC? Join us on Sunday eve in San Francisco. 30+ showcasers from all over the world showcase their newest games. The rule is simple: Play a game, Get a drink (subject to availability)"
Monday - March 16th
Pocket Gamer Party @ GDC 2020
Where: The Grand, 520 4th Street When: 8pm - 11:30pm How: Register here Cost: Free More Info: "Join us in San Francisco during the awesome GDC week for another spectacular Pocket Gamer Party.
Straight after the first day of GDC, you're welcome at the Grand: an informal setting, top networking, and bar are included."
Tuesday - March 17th
Spiel Schön: A taste of Austrian culture and games at GDC
Where: Galvanize - San Francisco (SoMa), 44 Tehama Street When: 6pm - 9pm How: Register here Cost: Free More Info: "Under the motto 'beauty' we'll showcase examples of award-winning Austrian games. Their stellar visuals on canvas will be accompanied by live music, Austrian wine and delicious treats."
Indie Carnival @ GDC
Where: 715 Harrison, 715 Harrison Street When: 8pm - 11:30pm How: Register here Cost: Free More Info: "Come grab a drink and play some indie games with us and their creators at the Indie Carnival! We'll have many games on display for gamedevs to show off their creations in person. Sip indie themed cocktails while grooving to DJ-blended retro tunes."
Unparty @ GDC 2020
Where: Google Community Space, 188 The Embarcadero When: 7pm - midnight How: Register here Cost: Free More Info: "The Unparty is a low-volume, alcohol-free, inclusive gathering that provides a space for devs to chill without the presence of potentially stressful stimuli sometimes seen at GDC events."
Game Night GDC Industry Mixer
Where: LUV Nightclub & Event Space, 447 Broadway When: 6pm - 10pm How: Buy tickets here Cost: $10-$15 More Info: "Enjoy introductions and conversations during GDC Week in a casual fun environment ideal for networking in Downtown San Francisco North Beach District. If you are part of the gaming industry or simply who wants to be interested in joining the game development community, this is for YOU!"
GDC Game Audio Karaoke
Where: YamaSho, 1161 Post Street When: 8pm - 11:30pm How: Buy tickets here Cost: $5 More Info: "Karaoke is back! Join us for the fourth official Game Audio Karaoke night. Kick-start the week with some mixin' and minglin' and belting out your favourite tunes, Tuesday night."
Wednesday - March 18th
The Great Game Heist
Where: The San Francisco Mint, 88 5th Street When: 6:30pm - 9:30pm How: Invite only - request an invite here Cost: Free More Info: "The Great Game Heist will feature light bites with a San Francisco spin and full bars sporting craft cocktails for all! And we can’t forget who will really be stealing the show — all our attendees! Enjoy a few special surprises while mingling with game developers from across the globe."
PLAYABLE.GDC2020
Where: Hotel Whitcomb, 1231 Market Street When: 10pm - 1am How: Buy tickets here Cost: $10-$15 More Info: "Enjoy VIP game lounges, VR demos, new releases, tabletop to ARG, all games, artists, GDC attendees welcome with badge"
Level Up GDC Industry After Party
Where: Harlot, 46 Minna Street When: 9:30pm - 1:30am How: Buy tickets here Cost: $15-$20 More Info: "Level Up Media invites you to an evening out with other GameDevs, Programmers, Artists, and career-minded professionals to come party with us after a long day of networking or working at the Game Developers Conference at Moscone Center."
Games [4Diversity] Dinner During GDC 2020
Where: SoMa StrEat Food Park, 428 11th Street When: 7pm - 9pm How: Register here Cost: Free More Info: "Games [4Diversity] brings together game developers that wish to contribute to a better representation and inclusion of socio-cultural minorities in games. We do this in constructive and positive manner, where everyone feels included and welcome. This means, you are welcome too! Join us for a bite and enjoy the company or rather a diverse group of developers."
Thursday - March 19th
The Scandinavian Mixer @ GDC 2020
Where: Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, 505 Howard Street When: 3pm - 6pm How: Register here Cost: Free More Info: "The Scandinavian Mixer is an entry point to the Scandinavian games industry, where you can meet up with game developers, incubator leaders, and venture-ready companies."
The Inaugural New York State Game Development Social
Where: ThirstyBear Brewing Company, 661 Howard Street When: 6pm - 8pm How: Register here Cost: Free More Info: "Join us and learn what New York State has to offer!"
Game Over: The Ultimate GDC Industry Mixer & After Party
Where: Temple Nightclub San Francisco, 540 Howard Street When: 6pm - 1:30am How: Buy tickets here Cost: $20-$50 More Info: "Come to our 4th Annual Networking Mixer (6pm-10pm) + After Party Event (10pm-1:30am) in the heart of South of Market District and walking distance from Moscone Convention Center!"
Friday - March 20th
GDC2020 Japan Party Powered by Amazon
Where: Canton Seafood & Dim Sum Restaurant, 665 Folsom Street When: 5:30pm - 9pm How: Buy tickets here Cost: $50 More Info: "IGDA Japan will hold "GDC 2020 JAPAN PARTY" sponsored by Amazon at the evening on the final day of GDC 2020, March 20rd. It is very good chance to communicate with Japanese developers directly. We are welcome to international guests. Let's enjoy together!"
Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.
