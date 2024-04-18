Company Spotlight
Elevatix
Date Founded
2022
Business Type
Limited company
Location
US
Key Staff
Kseniia Maiboroda, CEO & Co-Founder
A visionary leader and astute entrepreneur, Kseniia Maiboroda is the CEO and Co-Founder of Elevatix, a pioneering tech startup that making transformation of the mobile game industry with AI customer-centric monetization. With a dynamic career spanning 15+ years in the high-tech industry, a software development masters degree and over five years of expertise in mobile gaming, she's not just familiar with the industry; she's mastered it. Her track record speaks volumes, having collaborated with AAA list industry leaders.
Number of Employees
10
Contact Details
Email: kseniiam@elevatix.io
Website: https://www.elevatix.io
Main Areas Of Business:
Technology for the AI monetization for mobile games
Elevator Pitch:
Elevatix is the AI engine for the ultimate IAP monetization of mobile games. We offer the smart segmentation and personalized IAPs, all produced by ML. Say goodbye to the hassle of manual live operations. Instead, Elevatix ensures top-tier accuracy without the need for developer support or managerial oversight. Now you can put resources into new, cool features as Elevatix takes on your monetization tasks from A to Z, potentially bringing in +40% additional revenue.
Whether you’re an indie or AAA game, you’ll get tailor-made IAPs for each player with offers running automatically after two days of integration. Now there’s no more trade-offs: Grow your LTV and increase player engagement, get high conversion rate and crazy upscale!
Projects and Partners:
Playside, VooDoo
Highlight/s To Date or Greatest Achievement so far
We won the Stevie Awards 2023 Gold for Startup of the Year
Tell us something about you that nobody really knows:
We chose Axolotl as our company mascot. This adorable larva has the remarkable ability to transform into a robust, fully grown creature, but only when it's provided with the perfect environment. And that's what we plan to do with your monetization!