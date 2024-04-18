Company Spotlight

Elevatix

Date Founded

2022

Business Type

Limited company

Location

US

Key Staff

Kseniia Maiboroda, CEO & Co-Founder

A visionary leader and astute entrepreneur, Kseniia Maiboroda is the CEO and Co-Founder of Elevatix, a pioneering tech startup that making transformation of the mobile game industry with AI customer-centric monetization. With a dynamic career spanning 15+ years in the high-tech industry, a software development masters degree and over five years of expertise in mobile gaming, she's not just familiar with the industry; she's mastered it. Her track record speaks volumes, having collaborated with AAA list industry leaders.

Number of Employees

10

Contact Details

Email: kseniiam@elevatix.io

Website: https://www.elevatix.io

LinkedIn

Facebook

Main Areas Of Business:

Technology for the AI monetization for mobile games

Elevator Pitch:

Elevatix is the AI engine for the ultimate IAP monetization of mobile games. We offer the smart segmentation and personalized IAPs, all produced by ML. Say goodbye to the hassle of manual live operations. Instead, Elevatix ensures top-tier accuracy without the need for developer support or managerial oversight. Now you can put resources into new, cool features as Elevatix takes on your monetization tasks from A to Z, potentially bringing in +40% additional revenue.

Whether you’re an indie or AAA game, you’ll get tailor-made IAPs for each player with offers running automatically after two days of integration. Now there’s no more trade-offs: Grow your LTV and increase player engagement, get high conversion rate and crazy upscale!

Projects and Partners:

Playside, VooDoo

Highlight/s To Date or Greatest Achievement so far

We won the Stevie Awards 2023 Gold for Startup of the Year

Tell us something about you that nobody really knows:

We chose Axolotl as our company mascot. This adorable larva has the remarkable ability to transform into a robust, fully grown creature, but only when it's provided with the perfect environment. And that's what we plan to do with your monetization!