Clash of Clans a US top grosser, weighing up Zynga's Gram acquisition, and Game for Peace makes $14m in three days

1. Tencent’s "peaceful" PUBG clone Game for Peace earned over $14 million in three days

Tencent has given up on monetising its PUBG Mobile games in China, deciding instead to release the approved Game for Peace. It's gotten off to a quick start, generating an estimated $14 million in just its first three days.

2. Weighing up Zynga's $250m Gram acquisition one year on

We speak with Gram Games co-founder Kaan Karamanci and Zynga president of publishing Bernard Kim about how the Merge Dragons developer is doing now that it's part of the mobile games giant.

3. Weekly global mobile games charts: Clash of Clans the US top grosser again, but it can't beat Coin Master in the UK

Supercell continues to keep Clash of Clans one of the top grossing mobile games in the world, most recently thanks to the introduction of Season Challenges and the Gold Pass.

4. Rockstar acquires Indian developer Dhruva Interactive for $7.9m

Amidst Starbreeze's financial difficulties, Red Dead Redemption developer Rockstar has picked up one of its studios, Indian developer Dhruva Interactive, for less than it was bought for in 2016.

5. Tilting Point revenue quintupled to $45 million in 2018

We speak with Tilting Point president Samir El Agili about what the company's up to and how its user acquisition warchest has powered up its revenues.