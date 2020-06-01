Hot Five: Why people still play Garena Free Fire and My Talking Tom Friends hits seven million pre-regs

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

5. Avakin Life welcomes 200 million users

Lockwood Publishing's virtual world game Avakin Life has reached 200 million users.

The impressive milestone includes all app stores the title is available on. Daily, the award-winning game sees 1.4 million users log in. Furthermore, over 70 million chat messages are sent daily.

4. IronSource opens up Facebook Audience Network to its in-app bidding platform LevelPlay

Mobile marketing firm IronSource has revealed that its in-app bidding platform, LevelPlay, will now support Facebook Audience Network in a closed beta.

The move will give opportunities to the thousands of game publishers that utilise the software to establish a network with the Facebook audience, giving access to more demand and the potential to maximise revenue.

3. Subway Surfers tops monthly average users for EMEA across Q1 2020

Subway Surfers was the top-performing game for monthly average users for players across Europe, the Middle East and Africa in Q1 2020.

According to App Annie data, the endless runner from Sybo Games cemented another strong three-month period, after being confirmed as the most downloaded mobile game of the decade in December.

2. Outfit7's My Talking Tom Friends exceeds seven million pre-registrations in six days

Outfit7's upcoming title My Talking Tom Friends has hit seven million pre-registrations.

The milestone is a new record for the company after it achieved this level of interest in six days. My Talking Tom Friends will be released worldwide on June 12th.

1. Why are people still playing Garena Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire remains a wildly popular mobile battle royale, even in the face of competition from Fortnite and PUBG Mobile. By why?

Editor Ric Cowley dives into the game to explore what makes it tick, and why it's still drawing in 80 million DAUs in a highly competitive market.