Outfit7's My Talking Tom Friends exceeds seven million pre-registrations in six days

Outfit7's upcoming title My Talking Tom Friends has hit seven million pre-registrations.

The milestone is a new record for the company after it achieved this level of interest in six days. My Talking Tom Friends will be released worldwide on June 12th.

An ever-popular franchise across the board, Talking Tom games had racked up eight billion game downloads by June 2018. In November 2018, Outfit7 treated fans to a true sequel for the popular cat as it released Talking Tom 2.

Record-breaking cat

"Fans around the world will soon have the chance to play with all their favourite characters in one game," said Outfit7 CEO explains Xinyu Qian.

"We can't wait for the launch – and it seems, with the number of pre-registrations already at a record-breaking high with two weeks still to go, our fans can't wait either."