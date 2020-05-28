News

Outfit7's My Talking Tom Friends exceeds seven million pre-registrations in six days

Outfit7's My Talking Tom Friends exceeds seven million pre-registrations in six days
By , Staff Writer

Outfit7's upcoming title My Talking Tom Friends has hit seven million pre-registrations.

The milestone is a new record for the company after it achieved this level of interest in six days. My Talking Tom Friends will be released worldwide on June 12th.

An ever-popular franchise across the board, Talking Tom games had racked up eight billion game downloads by June 2018. In November 2018, Outfit7 treated fans to a true sequel for the popular cat as it released Talking Tom 2.

Record-breaking cat

"Fans around the world will soon have the chance to play with all their favourite characters in one game," said Outfit7 CEO explains Xinyu Qian.

"We can't wait for the launch – and it seems, with the number of pre-registrations already at a record-breaking high with two weeks still to go, our fans can't wait either."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Interview Apr 16th, 2020

One year on: How Talking Tom Hero Dash continues to draw in 39 million players a month

News Nov 9th, 2018

Outfit7 gives its billion dollar cat a true sequel with My Talking Tom 2

News Oct 30th, 2018

A live-action Talking Tom movie has begun production

Job News Sep 19th, 2018

Talking Tom developer Outfit7 to open new Barcelona studio

News Sep 14th, 2018

Supercell, Rovio, Outfit7 and more back One Special Day charity fundraiser

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies