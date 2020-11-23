Hot Five: Embracer Group makes a dozen acquisitions, Lila Games secures $2.8 million in funding, and Square Enix talk beautiful gaming experiences

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Mobile studio Lila Games secures $2.8 million in seed funding

Mobile games start-up studio Lila Games has secured $2.8 million in seed funding.

The investment was led by Bitkraft Ventures, with further participation from Galaxy Interactive, as well as several angel investors including Machine Zone co-founder Mike Sherrill, Super Evil Megacorp CEO Kristian Segerstrale and former CMUNE CEO Ludovic Bodin.

2. Square Enix Montréal design team on crafting beautiful gaming experiences for small screens

PocketGamer.biz chatted to three members of Square Enix Montréal design team to get their insight on how to craft gorgeous games you can carry in your pocket.

3. Skillz experiences a successful quarter with $60 million in revenue

Competitive mobile games platform Skillz generated revenues of $60 million in Q3, 2020.

The company's earnings are up 92 per cent year-on-year, as it earned $31.2 million in Q3, 2019.

4. RedForce Games founder discusses benefits of partnering with Voodoo

RedForce Games' founder and developer Rakshith Anand discusses the partnership, and how the team-up with Voodoo has enabled RedForce to grow with access to a dedicated publishing manager, marketing resources, and a wealth of experience from Voodoo's extensive team.

5. Embracer acquires A Thinking Ape and 11 other games studios

European games giant Embracer Group has announced the purchase of 12 studios and a PR company.

The THQ Nordic parent has snapped up: Thinking Ape, IUGO Mobile Entertainment, Nimble Giant, Mad Head Games, Snapshot Games, 34BigThings, Zen Studios, Purple Lamp, Quantic Lab, Flying Wild Hog, Coffee Stain North, England's Silent Games PR as well as influencer relations agency Sandbox Strategy.