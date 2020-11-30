Hot Five

Hot Five: Supercell invests in 2UP Games, The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia wants SNK, and ByteDance launches publishing arm

By , Features Editor

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. ByteDance launches mobile games store and publishing arm

TikTok parent company ByteDance has launched a new games store and indie publishing arm.

2. Supercell backs new studio 2UP Games with $2.8 million investment

Finnish mobile games giant Supercell has backed new studio 2UP Games with a $2.8 million investment

The developer looks to bring mobile players together through the power of co-operative play.

3. There are over 60 apps pretending to be Among Us

Norwegian app security firm Promon has discovered more than 60 fake apps pretending to be InnerSloth's Among Us.

Research shows that 75 per cent of the discovered apps have distributed malware onto devices. More specifically, the application code turns the actual game into adware, which blocks the user interface with advertisements.

4. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince might acquire a majority stake in SNK

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is set to become the majority stakeholder of Japanese games firm SNK.

According to a report, an agreement between EGDC and SNK has been made to sell 33 per cent of the games firm's outstanding stock.

5. Ubisoft's Leon Winkler on the need to reach out and engage with POC communities in games

We spoke to Ubisoft director of international events Leon Winkler regarding his unexpected route into the games industry and how to balance your passion when you turn a hobby into a career.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

