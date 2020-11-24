There are over 60 apps pretending to be Among Us

Norwegian app security firm Promon has discovered more than 60 fake apps pretending to be InnerSloth's Among Us.

Promon discovered these findings in partnership with Czech mobile security specialist Wultra.

"The findings of this research are extremely concerning and prove just how quickly cybercrime evolves. Cybercriminals are utilising simple forms of malware, acting as a parasite within popular games to generate revenue from ads," said Wultra CEO Petr Dvořák.

"Mobile cybercrime is real and should not be underestimated. Only download apps from trusted sources, even if you think that the app you are downloading from a third-party is legitimate."

Research shows that 75 per cent of the discovered apps have distributed malware onto devices. More specifically, the application code turns the actual game into adware, which blocks the user interface with advertisements.

Cybercrime

Furthermore, a few of the apps have been turned into malware droppers. Unfortunately, these are more malicious than adware, as they release severe malware that is capable of stealing bank information from users.

Moreover, the most severe type of malware is capable of stealing login credentials too.

"Cybercriminals and, more specifically, malware designers, are paying close attention to the rise and fall of popular gaming trends in order to decide upon their next target," said Promon CTO Tom Lysemose.

"The concern here is that this particular game is very popular amongst young people, who are generally unconcerned with mobile app security and will download not only what they think is a legitimate version of the game, but also mods, maps, skins, and resource packs, without any consideration of how dangerous the source may be.

"We urge parents and children alike to pay extra attention to these kinds of attacks as it is becoming common practice to side-load games onto devices, especially if those games have been banned from official app stores."

Last month, InnerSloth's real Among Us app faced various hacking attacks on mobile devices.