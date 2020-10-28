Among Us is facing attacks on mobile

Popular social deduction title Among Us has been subjected to various hacking attacks.

InnerSloth, the team behind the game, took to Twitter (below) to let fans know that they are aware of the problem and is working on a server update.

However, the quick fix that has been implemented has resulted in innocent people also being booted from the game.

"The reason I didn't roll this update out sooner is that I was afraid of false positives: You totally might see the game think you're hacking when you're not," said InnerSloth programmer Forest Willard on Twitter.

"I've done my best to find this kind of bug, but my hand is forced this time."

Hello everyone,

We're are super duper aware of the current hacking issue and we're looking into it. We will be pushing out an emergency server update so people who are in game will get kicked from games. Please play private games or with people that you trust!!! Bare with us!! — InnerSloth (@InnerslothDevs) October 23, 2020

Get away from us

The game has been attacked by one user known as Eris Loris. His attacks have prevented players from playing the game, some have reported being booted within 30 seconds.

Speaking to Kotaku, the hacker claimed that he found "it funny." Then again, that is why hackers disrupt gameplay, the aim is to annoy as many players as possible.

"I was curious to see what would happen, and personally, I found it funny," said Loris.

"The anger and hatred is the part that makes it funny. If you care about a game and are willing to go and spam dislike some random dude on the internet because you can't play it for three minutes, it's stupid."

However, Loris pointed out that Among Us is at a big scale, given its boom in popularity. Meaning, InnerSloth could potentially bring in more people to help keep the game ticking and to fight attacks.

"Among Us may be a small developer team, but that's not my fault," said Loris.

"The game is at a scale bigger than most [triple-A] games. There is nothing stopping them from getting more developers, so the 'it's three people' reasoning means nothing to me."

Popularity surge

In recent months, the multiplayer game has surged in popularity. Last month, Among Us, racked up the most mobile game downloads worldwide. Moreover, in September, the social deduction title managed to hit four billion views on YouTube.

US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitch to stream Among Us, as a means of encouraging the younger generation to vote in the upcoming US presidential election.

Ocasio-Cortez's stream, with a range of popular streamers, peaked at 430,000 viewers.

Thanks to the overwhelming popularity of Among Us, InnerSloth has chosen to cancel its plans for a sequel, to maintain focus on the original.