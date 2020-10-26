News

Among Us racks up the most mobile downloads in September 2020

Among Us racks up the most mobile downloads in September 2020
By , Staff Writer

InnerSloth's social deduction title Among Us was the most downloaded game across mobile devices in September, according to Sensor Tower.

Last month, the multiplayer game hit 83.8 million installs, 40 times what it had accumulated in the same period the previous year. Between August and September, Among Us saw a 665 per cent increase in downloads.

The title's popularity was evident as the game racked up four billion views on YouTube last month. Furthermore, US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitch to stream Among Us with a range of popular streamers as means of encouraging younger people to vote.

In September, the US was responsible for the majority of Among Us downloads at 23.2 per cent. It was followed by India with 11.5 per cent.

Top five

Voodoo took second place with Scribble Rider, as it generated 22.7 million installs. The game proved most popular in India and Brazil as they accounted for 15 per cent and 12.4 per cent of downloads, respectively.

Meanwhile, Garena Free Fire took the No.3 spot, though it did claim second place on Google Play. Good Job Games sat in fourth place with Color Roll 3D while the top five was rounded off with Supersonic's Emoji Puzzle.

However, while it may not have cracked the top ten overall, Genshin Impact did make an appearance on the App Store chart, as it took the No.9 spot. MiHoYo's open-world RPG has proven popular as the game hit 23 million downloads within its first week.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Sep 29th, 2020

Among Us surge in popularity sees 655% rise in downloads, tops 120 million installs globally

1 News Sep 16th, 2020

Among Us hits 86.6 million downloads two years after release

News Oct 20th, 2020

Update: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Twitch stream peaks at 430,000 viewers

News Oct 15th, 2020

Among Us hit four billion hours in viewership on YouTube in September

News Oct 5th, 2020

Call of Duty: Mobile nears $500 million in revenue

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies