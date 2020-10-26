Among Us racks up the most mobile downloads in September 2020

InnerSloth's social deduction title Among Us was the most downloaded game across mobile devices in September, according to Sensor Tower.

Last month, the multiplayer game hit 83.8 million installs, 40 times what it had accumulated in the same period the previous year. Between August and September, Among Us saw a 665 per cent increase in downloads.

The title's popularity was evident as the game racked up four billion views on YouTube last month. Furthermore, US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitch to stream Among Us with a range of popular streamers as means of encouraging younger people to vote.

In September, the US was responsible for the majority of Among Us downloads at 23.2 per cent. It was followed by India with 11.5 per cent.

Top five

Voodoo took second place with Scribble Rider, as it generated 22.7 million installs. The game proved most popular in India and Brazil as they accounted for 15 per cent and 12.4 per cent of downloads, respectively.

Meanwhile, Garena Free Fire took the No.3 spot, though it did claim second place on Google Play. Good Job Games sat in fourth place with Color Roll 3D while the top five was rounded off with Supersonic's Emoji Puzzle.

However, while it may not have cracked the top ten overall, Genshin Impact did make an appearance on the App Store chart, as it took the No.9 spot. MiHoYo's open-world RPG has proven popular as the game hit 23 million downloads within its first week.