News

Among Us surge in popularity sees 655% rise in downloads, tops 120 million installs globally

Among Us surge in popularity sees 655% rise in downloads, tops 120 million installs globally
By , Staff Writer

InnerSloth's social deduction Twitch hit Among Us has reached 120.8 million lifetime downloads on mobile, according to Sensor Tower.

Launched on June 15th, 2020, Among Us has seen a massive rise with influencers and social media playing a major part. Players in the US accounted for the largest portion of downloads at 24.7 million installs or 20 per cent of the overall number. Brazil then followed in second, while India placed third.

Interestingly, Among Us accumulated 94.5 million downloads or 78.2 per cent of its total installs during the months of August and September 2020.

Specifically in August, Among Us generated 184.4 million downloads, representing a ginormous rise of 655 per cent over July. This continued into September with 76.1 million installs claimed and a 314 per cent month-over-month increase.

Google Play represented approximately 69 per cent of all downloads, while the App Store made up the remaining 31 per cent.

$11 million revenue

While downloads surged, revenue has yet to hit the same heights, with Among Us making $11 million from player spending. However, this does not take into account ad revenue.

The US picked up the biggest amount again at $7.2 million or 65 per cent of the total. Canada then secured second before South Korea rounded out the top three.

App Store users accounted for 70 per cent of player spending, with Google Play grabbing the final 30 per cent.

Note: this data was tracked across the App Store and Google Play up until September 27th, 2020.

App Annie

On the other hand, App Annie's installs estimation actually comes in lower at closer to 83.1 million downloads, though the analytical platform did state that Among Us has crossed over into the top five most downloaded games in Q3 2020.

Furthermore, it was confirmed that as of September 28th, Among Us has reached the number one overall download ranking in 124 countries on iOS App Store and 79 countries on Google Play.

Among Us downloads in September across iOS (via App Annie).

Twitch and Discord have particularly seen an increase in usage as a direct result of Washington-based indie studio's title. Most notably, Among Us viewership skyrocketed by 650 per cent over September (via The Verge) and Discord mobile downloads grew to 800,000 installs a day.

Alongside Among Us, Fall Guys has become one of the biggest hits under the global pandemic. So much so, that a Fall Guys clone -  known as 'Fall Gang: Knockout' - went on to accumulate 81,000 downloads before being pulled from App Store.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

1 News Sep 16th, 2020

Among Us hits 86.6 million downloads two years after release

News Apr 1st, 2020

Exclusive: Houseparty App sees nearly 3000% increase in downloads following coronavirus lockdown

News Sep 1st, 2020

Toon Blast smashes its way through $1 billion in lifetime revenue

1 News Aug 20th, 2020

Update: Fall Guys clone 'Fall Gang: Knockout' accumulates 81,000 downloads before being removed from App Store

News Aug 18th, 2020

Simulation games had great revenue growth in H1 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies