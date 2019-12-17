Funday Factory's Anders Leicht Rohde on the hypercasual bubble

Anders Leicht Rohde is the co-founder of and Chief Creative Officer at Funday Factory.

Over the past 10 years, he has launched more than 40 games. He’s experienced within concept work, design and the production of games and possesses a deep understanding of the unique processes involved.

We caught up with Rohde to talk about consolidation, the hypercasual model and what subscription models might mean for the industry.

PocketGamer.biz: What does your role at Funday Factory entail?

I work strategically with our creative output, trying to match our competences, experience and passion with the market development. I do this both through business development and actual creative work with our teams.

Simultaneously I have a role as "The Founder", which basically means I'm the curly figurehead for Funday both internally and externally.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

Several reasons actually. The first one is obvious, I'm a lifelong gamer and working with my hobby is a luxury that few can afford.

The second is, and this is something I've realised through experience and not something that drove me into the industry at first, is that games are the perfect creative product - which means it's insanely difficult to create and that's so much fun.

The last one is that the people working in the industry are all so very nice, it's a common trait of game makers that they're very passionate and just generally good people - I only want to work with good people.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

It's two easy steps.

Step one: Start making games now. Doesn't matter if you code, make art, do design or create music - just start.

Step two: Start talking to people from the industry. Go on twitter, find your favourite companies (not the big ones, the small to medium ones) and contact the person who sounds the most interesting. Everybody wants to talk and share, don't be afraid.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

It feels like everything is consolidating. I see companies are either being acquired or getting investment all the time - it's an extremely tough market and you need cash to succeed. Every year it feels a little bit more unlikely that we'll see new companies break through.

It still happens of course, we all strive to be that one company that makes it. It also feels like hyper casual is running at a fast pace towards an unsustainable bubble, I can't see that business model working for years to come.

This of course means that we'll see a new way of monetising mobile games in 2020, all the platform holders really want it to be subscription, but will it really be that? If you know you win.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

It's both exactly the same and not the same at all. Mobile is of course so much bigger than when I started more than 12 years go.

The people working in the industry are all the same though, kind, professional and passionate - so it feels like the same when you actually make the games, but the marketplace is so different it's amazing to think what will happen in the next 10 years.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

It's normally a bunch of meetings for me and sadly not so many talks. This year I'm in a panel so I look forward to that. Besides that it's always so nice to meet old and new friends from the industry, it's a small barbecue get together and I love it.

