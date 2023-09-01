Kabam launch inaugural GameChanger scholarship

Top-flight developer and publisher Kabam has announced a new scholarship that offers students the chance to enhance their development skills, gain financial support and network with industry professionals. The scholarship is eligible for female students in the gaming and STEM fields and aims to promote stronger diversity, equity and inclusion within the gaming industry.

To find out more about the scholarship and how students can get involved we caught up with Kabam’s director of talent acquisition and experience, France Jacques who shared how their GameChanger scholarship came to be and how it can help to shape future developers.

Pocketgamer.biz: Tell us a little about what the GameChanger scholarship is and who it’s for?

France Jacques: The GameChanger scholarship is a transformative initiative established by Kabam to promote diversity, equality, inclusion, and belonging in the gaming industry. This is our first year running the GameChanger scholarship, and our goal is to empower women who are aspiring to excel in both gaming and STEM fields.

It's a testament to our commitment to diversity and inclusion. This scholarship is open to all female students in gaming and STEM fields. This includes any individual who identifies as a woman or with the experience of womanhood, including cisgender, trans, non-binary, gender-queer, intersex, and two-spirit individuals. Our goal is to foster a gaming industry that is more representative and welcoming by providing support and opportunities to talented women.

The GameChanger scholarship stems from our commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in the gaming world. France Jacques

How did the creation of the scholarship come about?

The creation of the GameChanger scholarship stems from our commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in the gaming world. Recognizing the underrepresentation of women in the industry, we wanted to take a proactive step towards change. We acknowledge that the gaming industry still has a long way to go in terms of diversity and representation of women, so by offering this scholarship, we hope to help get us a little closer to levelling the playing field for aspiring women to advance their skills and pursue fulfilling careers in the gaming industry.

With such a core focus on inspiring women and promoting diversity, how do you feel others within the gaming industry can support these same goals?

Promoting diversity and inclusivity in the gaming industry requires a collective effort. Industry players can implement inclusive hiring practices, provide mentorship programs, and establish partnerships with organisations that share similar goals. Creating safe spaces for marginalised voices to be heard and celebrating diverse talents will undoubtedly contribute to a more representative gaming community.

The scholarship serves as a stepping stone for students to enhance their skills, gain practical experience, and position themselves for successful careers in the gaming industry. France Jacques

What will the scholarship offer these students, and how will it help them pursue a job within the gaming industry?

The GameChanger scholarship offers a financial award of $5,000 CAD to the selected recipient. Beyond the financial support, the winner will be encouraged to meet with the panel of specialists who selected their application. The scholarship serves as a stepping stone for students to enhance their skills, gain practical experience, and position themselves for successful careers in the gaming industry.

When do applications go live, and how can people get involved?

Applications for the GameChanger scholarship just went live and will close on September 29 2023. We encourage all eligible individuals to visit our blog post on the GameChanger scholarship for detailed information on eligibility criteria, application procedures, and important dates. This is an excellent opportunity for those passionate about gaming and who aspire to be at the forefront of the industry. We look forward to witnessing the enthusiasm and drive of candidates eager to make their mark in the gaming world.

As for the future, can we expect to see Kabam being involved in other scholarships or programmes similar to this?

Certainly, the GameChanger scholarship reflects Kabam's commitment to fostering inclusivity, diversity, and empowerment. While specific details may vary, we are dedicated to exploring and initiating other impactful initiatives aligned with our core values. Kabam envisions a future where opportunities for aspiring talents extend beyond the scholarship, encompassing various aspects of the industry. We aspire to continuously contribute to a more inclusive and equitable gaming community through a range of programs and collaborations.