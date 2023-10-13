Wooga’s Nai Chang on Ghost Detective and collaborating with Netflix Games

September 19 saw Wooga launch its latest game, Ghost Detective, on the Netflix Games platform. The hidden object game puts players in the shoes of a detective who must solve her own murder on the streets of New Orleans, one of the USA’s most haunted cities.

We spoke to Wooga’s managing director Nai Chang about what makes the game stand out, the unique challenges of working with Netflix, and what makes Ghost Detective stand out from other titles in the genre.

Tell us about your work at Wooga?

As the Managing Director of Wooga, I guide and shape the overall strategic direction and entrepreneurial development of the company.

How did your collaboration with Netflix first come about?

We approached Netflix with the game Ghost Detective as we saw great potential for a successful collaboration due to the game's strong storytelling aspects. Both Wooga and Netflix share a common focus on creating and delivering captivating narratives. We are pleased to be breaking new ground with this launch, inspiring an ever-broader audience through our games and stories.

Were there any unexpected challenges unique to developing for Netflix Games?

The mechanics are different, particularly the session structures. Our objective was to leverage our effective storytelling skills and develop a game that keeps players engaged over an extended period, much like a Netflix show that spans several seasons.

What is it about Ghost Detective that you believe makes it stand out from other games?

Wooga games are synonymous with high-quality gameplay. With Ghost Detective, we've elevated this standard by incorporating a 3D framework. This not only makes the game visually more realistic, but also introduces a dynamic gameplay experience. Players can now encounter varying times of the day and weather conditions, which not only adds realism but also adjusts the difficulty level, providing a more immersive gaming experience.

Netflix provides an opportunity for game developers to reach a broad and diverse audience. Nai Chang

What is it about Netflix’s platform that is attracting more and more game developers?

One compelling factor is the platform's commitment to high-quality standards, which ensure that the games featured meet rigorous criteria. This dedication not only enhances the gaming experience for users but also provides developers with a clear standard to aim for.

Another factor is that Netflix provides an opportunity for game developers to reach a broad and diverse audience. Netflix’s expansive user base offers a chance for games to be discovered by individuals who might not typically engage with gaming content. This exposure to a fresh audience not only expands the reach of developers, but also diversifies the gaming landscape. As a result, Netflix becomes a dynamic ground for developers to showcase their creations to a wide spectrum of users.

What place do you think casual games have on the Netflix platform?

The support we've received from Netflix during the production and preparation of the Ghost Detective launch has been remarkable. This support further strengthens our belief that games are becoming a crucial part of Netflix. Our shared passion for storytelling makes this collaboration a perfect match, especially considering that Netflix members expect great stories, which aligns with our dedication to delivering compelling narratives.

Can we expect further collaborations between Wooga and Netflix in the future?

Our goal as game developers is to bring our games to as many people as possible, and it's important to us not to close our eyes to additional ways we can achieve this. Launching Ghost Detective on Netflix is one of these opportunities, and we are excited to see how the game is received by Netflix members.