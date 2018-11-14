Job News

Angry Birds developer Rovio swoops for Gameloft exec to head up games teams

Staff Writer

Rovio has appointed former Gameloft exec Alexandre Pelletier-Normand as its new executive vice president of its games business unit.

Alongside being a member of the leadership team, he will be responsible for Rovio's games studios and development. He will report directly to CEO Kati Levoranta.

Pelletier-Normand joins from Gameloft, where he spent 15 years in roles ranging from programmer to studio head. His years at Gameloft culminated with a promotion to executive vice president in charge of games.

According to Rovio, Pelletier-Normand has set up and managed studios in the US, Canada, Vietnam, Argentina and Brazil.

He will move to Finland for the role and will start on January 2nd, 2019.

Pelletier-Normand replaces previous incumbent Wilhelm Taht, who left in March 2018 due to "personal reasons”. Prior to his departure, Taht had spearheaded the company's pivot to the free-to-play games market.

New to the flock

"I'm delighted to join the Rovio family", said Pelletier-Normand.

"When we look at what the company accomplished in the past in both the quality of their games and on the Angry Birds brand, I'm excited by what the future will bring.

“I'm happy to have a role to play in the growth to come."

Levoranta added: "We are happy to welcome Alexandre to Rovio and Finland.

“Known as a great leader with extensive industry experience, we are sure that Alexandre will bring fresh new ideas and practices to strengthen our game development."


Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Iain is a freelance writer based in Scotland with a penchant for indies and all things Nintendo. Alongside PocketGamer.Biz, he has also appeared in Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, PCGamesN and VG24/7.

