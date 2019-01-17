Job News

Roblox aims to boost safety and security efforts with new digital civility hire

By , Staff Writer

Roblox has increased security efforts by hiring online safety expert Laura Higgins.

Safety has been an increasing concern for the wildly-popular online game after incidents like last summer’s in-game sexual assault of a young child by users who broke through a number of protections.

Higgins, who has been working as a consultant with Roblox for 18 months, will become the studio’s first director of digital civility. She will create programs to model and encourage positive behaviour, as she has done for 20 years for various firms across the UK.

“Safety is a huge commitment for us as a company,” said vice president of marketing Tami Bhaumik in an interview with Venture Beat. “In the last couple of years, we tightened it up. We have a tremendous opportunity to lean forward and really start focusing on teaching our community and players and parents on how to treat each other better.”

Natalie Clayton
