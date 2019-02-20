Ex-Blizzard and Disney veteran Bill Roper departs cloud tech firm Improbable

Chief creative officer Bill Roper has left London cloud-tech startup Improbable.
The industry vet revealed the news via an interview with VentureBeat, saying that he wished to make a return to games development.
At the SpatialOS firm, Roper was primarily tasked with showing studios what they could do with the cloud tech.
Roper will be joining Seattle-based studio AuthorDigital.
Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.
