Ex-Blizzard and Disney veteran Bill Roper departs cloud tech firm Improbable

Chief creative officer Bill Roper has left London cloud-tech startup Improbable.

The industry vet revealed the news via an interview with VentureBeat, saying that he wished to make a return to games development.

At the SpatialOS firm, Roper was primarily tasked with showing studios what they could do with the cloud tech.

Roper will be joining Seattle-based studio AuthorDigital.

