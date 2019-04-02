Job News

Konami rebrands New York office to Konami Cross Media

By , Staff Writer

Konami has rebranded its New York office from 4K Media to Konami Cross Media NY.

The Japanese publisher unveiled the news alongside confirming the company’s “renewed focus” of concentrating on intellectual property, such as Yu-Gi-Oh! Bomberman, Contra and Frogger.

Konami Cross Media NY specialises in multiplatform brand management and production. Former SVP of IP strategy Yuta Kose has been named president for the renamed studio.

Further distance

The move appears to be part of Konami’s plan to distance itself further from its 4Kids Entertainment roots. Previously, Konami Cross Media worked on the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series under the firm. Konami acquired the studio in 2012 after 4Kids closed the office down.

The Yu-Gi-Oh brand has continued to be a success for Konami across platforms with Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links surpassing more than 90 million downloads worldwide on mobile and PC.


