Global Game Jam names Kate Edwards as executive director

Former IGDA executive director Kate Edwards has joined the Global Game Jam as its own executive director.

Edwards will lead fundraising and community outreach, and will also be responsible for overseeing administration, programs and strategic direction.

The Global Game Jam is a yearly event centred on game development that features over 49,000 participants across 113 countries.

"Wide-reaching movement"

“Kate has a rich history in working with different cultures in different parts of the world to increase understanding and unity in the games industry, and this gives her a very unique and valuable skillset that is perfectly in line with the Global Game Jam’s mission,” said Global Game Jam president Susan Gold.

Edwards added: “I’m honoured to join this truly great organisation and look forward to helping Global Game Jam continue its goals of promoting creativity and collaboration throughout the world. It’s exciting to be part of such an inclusive and wide-reaching movement that aligns video game creation with cross-cultural unity.”