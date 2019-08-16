Job News

Global Game Jam names Kate Edwards as executive director

Global Game Jam names Kate Edwards as executive director
By , Senior Editor

Former IGDA executive director Kate Edwards has joined the Global Game Jam as its own executive director.

Edwards will lead fundraising and community outreach, and will also be responsible for overseeing administration, programs and strategic direction.

The Global Game Jam is a yearly event centred on game development that features over 49,000 participants across 113 countries.

"Wide-reaching movement"

“Kate has a rich history in working with different cultures in different parts of the world to increase understanding and unity in the games industry, and this gives her a very unique and valuable skillset that is perfectly in line with the Global Game Jam’s mission,” said Global Game Jam president Susan Gold.

Edwards added: “I’m honoured to join this truly great organisation and look forward to helping Global Game Jam continue its goals of promoting creativity and collaboration throughout the world. It’s exciting to be part of such an inclusive and wide-reaching movement that aligns video game creation with cross-cultural unity.”


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Interview Mar 8th, 2019

Kate Edwards: "Be open-minded and explore the possibilities of your talents"

Job News Aug 16th, 2019

Activision Blizzard recruits new chief marketing officer and chief people officer

Job News Aug 15th, 2019

Dimoso’s Jonathan Lopera joins Zynga to head up London communications team

Job News Aug 14th, 2019

Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell leaves virtual reality company

Job News Aug 9th, 2019

Bigpoint names Yoozoo Holding Group president Jeff Lu as new MD

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies