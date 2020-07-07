AppLovin strengthens its executive team with four new hires

Mobile games company AppLovin has made four new additions to its executive team.

The first hire is Basil Shikin, who is now the chief technology officer. He previously held the role of vice president of engineering at the company.

Victoria Valenzuela has filled the second role, chief legal officer and corporate secretary. In her new position, she will be responsible for AppLovin's legal department. She joined the company from Machine Zone, which the mobile firm acquired back in May.

"Born and raised professionally in Silicon Valley, I've found a home where my industry knowledge and background are in sync with the needs of the company," said Valenzuela.

"I'm most excited about the energy and quality of the people here at AppLovin. It's a perfect fit."

Further hires

Keith Kawahata is the next hire, and he will serve as AppLovin's first head of games. A mobile games veteran, Kawahata has over 10 years experience in the industry with his last role being head of mobile for Wargaming.net.

Finally, Deepak Gupta will take on the part of chief revenue officer. As such, he will be in charge of user acquisition for games studios across all platforms.

"AppLovin has set a high bar for delivering results focused on enabling and fueling the growth of amazing independent studios and products. My role as head of games extends that to include an amplification on the game development and product side," said Kawahata.

AppLovin CEO Adam Foroughi added: "We are excited to expand our executive team with experienced mobile gaming leaders who have contributed to the industry's development and strength.

"We are fully committed to the development of mobile games, as shown through the strategic investments and acquisitions we've made over the last year, and these new leaders will be instrumental in driving our business forward."