Job News

Amazon Luna boss Marc Whitten departs the company

Exec has taken a role at Unity

Amazon Luna boss Marc Whitten departs the company
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

The head of Amazon's Luna games streaming service, Marc Whitten, has left the company.

The move was spotted by industry analyst Matthew Bell, who posted on Twitter that the exec had taken up a new role at Unity. He was hired as SVP and general manager of the engine giant's Create Solutions game development division.

Whitten joined Amazon back in 2016 as VP of the everything giant's Entertainment Devices and Services business. He was leading the company's Luna streaming service, which was announced in September 2020. His departure just five months after its reveal doesn't spell great things, but we also have no idea why Whitten decided to switch roles.

Before joining Amazon, he worked at Microsoft for 17 years, spending 15 of those leading strategy for the Big M's Xbox games arm. After departing, he worked for two years at smart speaker giant Sonos before joining Amazon in 2016.  

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Feb 15th, 2021

Unity claims its "real competition" is companies still making own engines, not Epic

News Jul 24th, 2020

Unity details changes coming to its 2020.1 update

News Jun 24th, 2020

Unity makes its premium learning tools permanently free

News Apr 22nd, 2020

Unity isn't attending physical events for 2020

News Feb 26th, 2020

Riot Games will use Unity for two upcoming projects

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies