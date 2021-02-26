Amazon Luna boss Marc Whitten departs the company

The head of Amazon's Luna games streaming service, Marc Whitten, has left the company.

The move was spotted by industry analyst Matthew Bell, who posted on Twitter that the exec had taken up a new role at Unity. He was hired as SVP and general manager of the engine giant's Create Solutions game development division.

Whitten joined Amazon back in 2016 as VP of the everything giant's Entertainment Devices and Services business. He was leading the company's Luna streaming service, which was announced in September 2020. His departure just five months after its reveal doesn't spell great things, but we also have no idea why Whitten decided to switch roles.

Before joining Amazon, he worked at Microsoft for 17 years, spending 15 of those leading strategy for the Big M's Xbox games arm. After departing, he worked for two years at smart speaker giant Sonos before joining Amazon in 2016.

