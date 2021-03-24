Job News

Starbreeze appoints Tobias Sjögren as permanent CEO

He has been acting chief exec since last October

Tobias Sjögren (pictured) has been appointed as permanent CEO of Swedish games firm Starbreeze.

In a release, the company's board announced the promotion, which comes in the wake of him taking becoming acting CEO in October of last year.

"Tobias has done a fantastic job since joining as acting CEO at short notice and has quickly secured a co-publishing agreement for Payday 3, which is an important step in continuing to develop Starbreeze into an even more successful IP-focused company," chair of the board Torgny Hellström said.

"At the same time, he has implemented a structure and organization in the company to better meet the future and the Board is convinced that he is the right person to lead our talented team as we enter a new exciting phase for the company. In addition to making Payday 3 a world-class game, Tobias also has the mission to develop the Payday IP further and explore the possibilities of adding new IP:s to our portfolio."

Sjögren added: "I look forward to continuing to work with all the fantastic talents at the company while developing and running the day to day business. Starbreeze is in a very exciting position, PAYDAY 2 is developing well and with a co-publishing deal for Payday 3 in place we further consolidate our strong position in first-person shooter co-op games."

